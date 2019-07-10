|
ALLEN Robert George also known as Bear and Robbie.
Late of Wingham. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 4th July 2019.
Aged 66 years
Dearly loved husband of Jan. Cherished Dad of Paul & Amy. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
Robbie's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, commencing at 10.00am on Saturday 13th July. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Wingham Chronicle on July 10, 2019