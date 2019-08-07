Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Doreen" BETTS

Margaret "Doreen" BETTS Notice
BETTS Margaret "Doreen" Late of Khatabundah Road Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 2nd August 2019.



Aged 88 years



Beloved wife of Bryan. Loving mum of Judith & Michael Byrne, Lesley & Robert Short, Ian & Kerry and Trevor. Devoted Nana to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Doreen Betts are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at St Matthews Anglican Church, Bent Street Wingham, commencing at 11.00 am on Thursday 8th August, prior to her interment in Killabakh Cemetery.



logo
Published in Wingham Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.