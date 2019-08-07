|
BETTS Margaret "Doreen" Late of Khatabundah Road Wingham.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 2nd August 2019.
Aged 88 years
Beloved wife of Bryan. Loving mum of Judith & Michael Byrne, Lesley & Robert Short, Ian & Kerry and Trevor. Devoted Nana to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Doreen Betts are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at St Matthews Anglican Church, Bent Street Wingham, commencing at 11.00 am on Thursday 8th August, prior to her interment in Killabakh Cemetery.
Published in Wingham Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019