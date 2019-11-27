|
|
|
WILLIAMS Joan Vera Late of Wingham, formerly of Wherrol Flat. Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019.
Aged 81 years
Loved wife of Leo. Much loved Mum of Wayne, Kelly and Andrew. Adored Nan Nan of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister Patricia.
Joan's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 28th November 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to Local Bush Fire Relief would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Wingham Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019