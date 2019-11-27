Home
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Pampoolah
Grahame Leslie HICKS

Grahame Leslie HICKS Notice
HICKS Grahame Leslie Late of Wingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st November 2019.



Aged 77 years



Much loved Husband of Louise. Loved Dad of Cathie, Jason and Letitia. Adored Pop of Leah, Blake, Claire, Kane, Ben, Jordyn, Tim, Shaun, April, Ryan, Bailey, Jayde, Hayden and Breanna and much loved Great Pop of Cainem, Braith, Aria, Phoenix, Kyro, Arlo, Maia and Uriah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters and all extended family.



Grahame's service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah on Friday 29th November commencing at 12.00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rural Fire Brigade would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Wingham Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019
