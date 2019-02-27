|
|
|
ABBOTT, William Ian "Bill" Passed away 23rd February 2019 Aged 82 years Late of South West Rocks, formerly of Wingham and "Marlee" Dingo Creek. Beloved husband of Gwen. Loving father and father in law of Kristin and Neil, Ian, Ben and Betty, Kimberley, Jason and Kathy, Gillian, Gary and Sue, Jeanette and Brian, Sharon and Greg. Adored Poppy Bill to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, 8 Everinghams Lane, Frederickton, on Monday 4th March 2018, commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes - donations to Farmer Drought Support, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Wingham Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
